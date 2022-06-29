Omaha mayor to announce ARPA community grant recipients

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert plans to announce local recipients from the city first round of ARPA funds during a news conference Wednesday morning.

The community grants, announced in January, will be awarded Wednesday to neighborhood and community programs. The city also awarded its own grants in May.

Those selected for the ARPA-funded grants must benefit communities in a qualified Census track, which is basically a map of ZIP codes of those hit hardest by the pandemic.

The city received its second installment of $115 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds earlier this month.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.