Omaha contractor allegedly steals and resells pool pump

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The weather is heating up again and a Ponca Hills couple thought they would be enjoying a new backyard pool by now. Instead, they’re hot about a lack of progress by a contractor who has been paid thousands of dollars.

Instead of completing the Kelly’s backyard pool project months ago, a contractor has done little more than muddy the water.

“We said clearly the pool is not going to be built by December when you initially promised,” said pool customer Renada Kelly. “So we’d like our second deposit back and he said listen I’m in a really tough place in my life and I really need the money right now.”

The Kellys hired Aqua Doc Pool and Spa of Omaha last October, but the prognosis isn’t good for a finished pool or refund. The Better Business Bureau gives the company an F rating due to three unresolved complaints in one year.

“All due to the company taking payments from customers and not returning with the products or services, and then the customers have a difficult time reaching him,” said Jim Hegarty with the BBB.

The Kellys say they paid Aqua Doc owner Brent Hendrickson $20,000 to install the pool after the couple bought all the materials.

When they returned from vacation, they found an important and expensive piece missing. It’s since been located, but not without some issues.

Inside their outbuilding, an expensive pool pump disappeared, but another Aqua Doc customer sent them a text.

”A picture of our pool pump with our name and address on it that Brent the pool contractor sold to this other individual,” pool customer Sean Kelly said.

Aqua Doc owner Brent Hendrickson says he took the pump to sell it and buy a bigger one claiming he had permission.

A sheriff’s investigator cited Hendrickson for misdemeanor theft and criminal mischief but the pool contractor says he’ll plead not guilty. The Kellys regret not taking a deeper dive into his reputation.

“You’re so excited and you’re wrapped up in this end goal of jumping in a pool, swimming in a pool and having your friends and family over,” Renada Kelly said. “I think we definitely should have done more due diligence.”

The owner of Aqua Doc Pool and Spa of Omaha says weather caused delays, but he also bit off more than he could handle in projects. Describing himself as a good pool contractor, Hendrickson says he’ll work to improve communication with customers. He has a court date next week.

