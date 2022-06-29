Advertisement

Missouri enacts photo voter ID law before November elections

(KY3)
By DAVID A. LIEB
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed a law enacting a photo identification requirement for voters in advance of the November election.

The photo ID requirement will take effect Aug. 28, meaning it won’t be in place for the Aug. 2 primaries. It’s part of a broader elections bill that also will allow two weeks of in-person absentee voting without needing to provide a reason why voters can’t cast ballots on Election Day.

The photo ID requirement has long been backed by Republicans while Democrats led a push for the early voting provision. The Missouri law comes as numerous other states also have been either tightening or relaxing their voting requirements.

Most Read

Omaha contractor allegedly steals and resells pool pump
Election 2022: Special Election on Tuesday to fill U.S. House seat vacated by Fortenberry
Special Election 2022: Flood to fill vacated 1st Congressional District seat
Confrontation at Omaha’s Juneteenth parade between community organizers, police deemed a misunderstanding
Nebraska man arrested for allegedly trying to meet with 14-year-old girl
Former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry makes a statement Tuesday, June 28, 2022, following his...
Fortenberry sentenced to probation, fine for lying to FBI

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill jogs to his position during spring training...
Tyler O’Neill, Cardinals go to salary arbitration hearing
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4) is congratulated by Albert Pujols, right, after hitting...
Molina homers, Edman drives in three as Cards beat Giants
Nebraska Daybook
Latest Nebraska news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT