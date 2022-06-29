Advertisement

Man tells Omaha Police he was hurt trying to stop woman from breaking vehicle window

(Associated Press)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 19-year-old was stabbed during a “disturbance” Tuesday night in an Omaha neighborhood, OPD reported Wednesday morning.

Omaha Police said the man told them he was cut with an unknown object while trying to stop a 32-year-old woman from breaking a window in his vehicle near 33rd and Franklin streets.

The man was treated at the scene for minor injuries, the OPD news release states.

The incident remains under investigation. Police urge anyone with more information about what happened to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app, or at omahacrimestoppers.org.

