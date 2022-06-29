Judge orders Univ. of Iowa athletics dept. to turn over documents in discrimination lawsuit

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has ordered the University of Iowa Athletics Department to turn over all documents and materials related to an independent, external review of its football program.

It’s part of a 2020 federal lawsuit filed by several former Iowa Hawkeye football players.

They’re suing the UI Board of Regents, head coach Kirk Ferentz, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, and strength and conditioning coach Christopher Doyle.

The lawsuit alleges the program enabled racially motivated discrimination against the players.

After the allegations were made, the university hired national law firm Husch Blackwell LLP to conduct the external review of the football program.

On Friday, a judge ordered the law firm to hand over all its findings, instead of just parts of it.

The University had claimed attorney client privilege, but the judge said that only applies to obtaining legal advice.

The lawsuit led to a separation deal between the university and coach Chris Doyle.

