Jake Eisenberg’s season of dreams behind the mic

Jake Eisenberg
Jake Eisenberg(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s not uncommon for there to be a lot of back and forth between Major League Baseball and Triple-A, but it doesn’t usually involve play-by-play broadcasters. That’s what makes this unique. The voice of the Storm Chasers Jake Eisenberg has been logging a lot of miles this season in a dream scenario. In addition to the Chasers, Jake is also calling games for the New York Mets and he even did a couple for the Kansas City Royals.

He’s seen a lot of different teams, players and ballparks through the first three months of the season. The Mets hired Jake to call around 25 to 30 road games this year. His next one is scheduled for July 11th in Atlanta.

While it’s very convenient to catch him calling the Storm Chasers here in town on the radio, the Mets are actually pretty simple as well, you can listen free through the Audacy app.

