Advertisement

JACKPOT: Man turns $30 scratch-off ticket into $5 million prize

Torrance Person in North Carolina turned a scratch-off ticket into a $5 million jackpot.
Torrance Person in North Carolina turned a scratch-off ticket into a $5 million jackpot.(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (Gray News) - A North Carolina man recently became a millionaire thanks to a lucky scratch-off ticket.

Lottery officials with the North Carolina Education Lottery said Torrance Person took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $5 million prize.

Officials said Person won the price while playing the 200X The Cash scratch-off game. He purchased the ticket from a 7-Eleven store on Greensboro Road in High Point.

The Greensboro resident chose the lump sum option of $3 million. Officials said after taxes, he took home $2,130,309.

According to the North Carolina lottery, the 200X The Cash game debuted in March, offering six top prizes of $5 million and 18 $100,000 prizes.

Lottery officials said ticket sales from scratch-off games raise more than $900 million yearly for education.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha contractor allegedly steals and resells pool pump
Election 2022: Special Election on Tuesday to fill U.S. House seat vacated by Fortenberry
Special Election 2022: Flood to fill vacated 1st Congressional District seat
Confrontation at Omaha’s Juneteenth parade between community organizers, police deemed a misunderstanding
Nebraska man arrested for allegedly trying to meet with 14-year-old girl
Former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry makes a statement Tuesday, June 28, 2022, following his...
Fortenberry sentenced to probation, fined for lying to FBI

Latest News

Jeff Fortenberry speaks to reporters outside a Los Angeles courtroom following his sentencing...
Fortenberry appealing conviction to the 9th Circuit Court
Man jumps out window, runs away after Omaha firefighters called to apartment fire
FILE - In this March 29, 2020 file photo, White House counsel Pat Cipollone listens as...
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas former White House counsel Pat Cipollone
A couple in Ohio is celebrating 79 years of marriage while also looking forward to turning 100...
Couple celebrating 100th birthdays, 79 years of marriage: ‘We’ve never had a quarrel’
Rescuers were searching through the charred rubble of a shopping mall for more victims of a...
Russians fight to encircle Ukraine’s last eastern stronghold