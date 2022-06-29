Advertisement

LIVE AT 1 P.M.: Governor to talk about religion in Nebraska

Ricketts commemorating Religious Freedom Week
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts is planning a news conference Wednesday afternoon to commemorate Religious Freedom Week in Nebraska.

Watch the news conference live, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

Christian, Hindu, and Jewish religious leaders — from Chabad Nebraska, Hindu Temple Omaha, Nebraska Catholic Conference, Nebraska Family Alliance, and Ratio Christi — are expected to join Ricketts as the state highlights “the right to religious freedom and the social benefits that come from the free exercise of religion.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

