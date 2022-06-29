Advertisement

Florida pastor charged after masturbating on Starbucks patio, sheriff says

Enginio Dali Muniz-Colon was charged with exposure of sexual organs.
Enginio Dali Muniz-Colon was charged with exposure of sexual organs.(Osceola County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A pastor in Florida is facing charges after police say he was caught masturbating on the patio of a Starbucks.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened May 9, but Enginio Dali Muniz-Colon was just arrested and charged on Monday.

Upon investigation, detectives found that Muniz-Colon previously had similar charges from incidents that happened in the same area.

Muniz-Colon was arrested and taken to the Osceola County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

He was charged with exposure of sexual organs.

The sheriff’s office said he is a pastor in Kissimmee and teaches online ministry classes.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election 2022: Special Election on Tuesday to fill U.S. House seat vacated by Fortenberry
Special Election 2022: Flood to fill vacated 1st Congressional District seat
Confrontation at Omaha’s Juneteenth parade between community organizers, police deemed a misunderstanding
Omaha contractor allegedly steals and resells pool pump
Nebraska man arrested for allegedly trying to meet with 14-year-old girl
Former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry makes a statement Tuesday, June 28, 2022, following his...
Fortenberry sentenced to probation, fine for lying to FBI

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk, following the court's decision to overturn Roe v....
Supreme Court rules that Oklahoma can prosecute some crimes on tribal lands
Prosecutors are seeking a minimum 25-year term for R. Kelly, who was found guilty of...
R&B hitmaker R. Kelly in court for sex abuse sentencing
Edward Taylor is jailed one month after being released from prison.
Man exonerated after 33 years in prison is back behind bars
Mayor Jean Stothert
Omaha mayor to announce ARPA community grant recipients
FILE - A woman naps, bundled up against the air conditioning, as she waits to have an abortion,...
WHO chief: U.S. abortion ruling ‘a setback,’ will cost lives