Driver in fatal Omaha crash on Dodge Street charged with felony manslaughter

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 24-year-old man facing charges after a fatal weekend crash over the weekend was in court Wednesday morning.

Initially booked on charges including motor vehicle homicide, Michael Packett, 24, was formally charged in Douglas County Court with felony manslaughter and a first offense of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor. His bond was set at $500,000.

Packett was arrested after a fatal two-car crash Sunday night near 76th and Dodge streets left 44-year-old Gina McKenna dead at the scene. According to court documents, a field sobriety test indicated he was an impaired driver. The officer also noted the smell of alcohol. A preliminary breath test taken at the scene indicated .104% blood-alcohol content, higher than the legal limit of .08%. A blood test administered sometime later indicated a BAC of .083%, the records state.

OPD reports state that Packett was driving eastbound on Dodge Street just before 9 p.m. Sunday when crashed into McKenna’s southbound vehicle near 76th Street. The crash forced McKenna’s vehicle into a wooden pole on the south side of Dodge Street, where it caught fire.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 1.

—

Managing Editor Kevin Westhues contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.