David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Hot again Thursday, followed by storm chances

By David Koeller
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunny skies and gusty southwest winds helped to bring summer heat back to the area today. Winds gusting up to 35mph at times will be common into the early evening, with a few stronger gusts possible west of Omaha. Winds will back off a little this evening, but it will stay breezy all night. Temperatures warmed into the middle 90s this afternoon, and we’ll stay in the 90s through early evening. We’ll drop back into the 80s by 10pm. Not nearly as cool tonight thanks to the south breeze keeping overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday Evening Forecast
Wednesday Evening Forecast(WOWT)

A warmer start to Thursday will allow us to warm up quite quickly. Temperatures are in the 80s by 10am, and into the lower 90s by early afternoon. Southwest winds will be on the strong side once again, gusting to around 35mph in the morning hours. Winds may back off a little in the afternoon. Expect to see more clouds throughout the day, but conditions will stay dry.

Thursday's Forecast
Thursday's Forecast(WOWT)

Storm chances increase by late Thursday evening into the overnight, mainly after 10pm. Scattered storms are possible across the metro for the overnight into early Friday morning. A few showers may linger in the morning hours, but we should dry out for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, with highs in the middle 80s. Spotty storms are possible over the weekend, though much of the weekend will be dry and warm with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. We’ll see a slightly better chance for storms Sunday night into Monday morning, but Monday evening is looking dry right now for any 4th of July celebrations.

4th of July Weekend Forecast
4th of July Weekend Forecast(WOWT)

Plenty more heat is on the way next week with highs in the 90s for most of the week. There will be some spotty storm chances, but nothing concrete right now.

