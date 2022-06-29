Advertisement

Bellevue police looking for two suspects in armed bank robbery

Authorities advise people to call Bellevue Police at 402-293-3100 or anonymously at Sarpy County Crimestoppers
(PHOTO: Bellevue Police Department)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue police are looking for two suspects in connection with an armed bank robbery Wednesday morning.

After arriving at the U.S. Bank near Fort Crook Road North, officers found out that two men went into the bank and one of the suspects showed off a gun and demanded money.

Armed bank robbery in Bellevue
Armed bank robbery in Bellevue(PHOTO: Bellevue Police Department)

The suspects left in a stolen car after getting an unknown amount of money and officers found the abandoned car by an apartment complex parking lot close by according to the release.

It’s reported there were no injuries during the incident and there were no customers inside the bank during the robbery.

