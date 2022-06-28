Advertisement

WATCH: Disney releases first trailer for ‘Hocus Pocus 2′

Disney dropped the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated movie "Hocus Pocus 2” on Tuesday. (Source: Walt Disney Studios)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney dropped the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated movie “Hocus Pocus 2″ on Tuesday.

The original 1993 cult classic saw three witch sisters woken up from a 300-year sleep in Salem, Massachusetts by the lighting of the black flame candle.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters, brought back again when two young girls light the candle.

“Hocus Pocus 2″ is scheduled to start streaming on Disney+ on Sept. 30, just in time for the Halloween season.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and another injured in a Dodge Street crash
Woman killed in Dodge Street crash Sunday night; other driver facing homicide charge
The victims in a fatal crash on 132nd and West Center Road have been identified
Two killed in late-night crash in southwest Omaha
Douglas County reports first case of monkeypox
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
City of Omaha takes action to slow drivers down along popular street

Latest News

WATCH: Disney releases first trailer for 'Hocus Pocus 2'
Former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry and his wife speak to the media outside the courthouse in...
Fortenberry sentencing: California judge to decide former Nebraska Congressman’s punishment
Police who responded to the shooting quickly came under fire from the public for waiting too...
Justice Dept. to start Uvalde school shooting investigation
The Flint water plant tower is seen, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Flint, Mich.
Court says indictments invalid in Flint water scandal