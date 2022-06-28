Advertisement

Special Election 2022: Nebraska legislators vie for 1st Congressional District seat

Flood, Pansing-Brooks selected for ballot to serve out remainder of Fortenberry’s term
For the first time in 70-plus years, Nebraska holds a special election to fill a vacant seat in congress.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Voters in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District have been casting their votes to decide whether to send a Democrat or a Republican to Washington, D.C., to serve out the remaining days of the former representative’s term.

Jeff Fortenberry resigned his Congressional seat after a jury found him guilty of lying to the FBI. On the same day his replacement will be selected, he was sentenced Tuesday to probation and a $25,000 fine.

The state’s top Republicans chose State Sen. Mike Flood as their candidate for the special election. Flood has said his top priority for the term was to help Nebraskans suffering from high gas and grocery prices

Nebraska’s top Democrats selected State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks as their candidate for the office. In the lead-up to Tuesday, she said she believes the election is all about Nebraskans’ right to privacy after the Supreme Court struck down abortion rights.



Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The boundaries for the state’s 1st Congressional District don’t include Douglas County, but do include part of Sarpy County. It also includes Cass, Dodge, and Lancaster counties as well as Butler, Colfax, Cuming, Madison, Platte, Seward, and Stanton counties, and part of Polk County as well.

