Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer today before 90s return by midweek

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll start the day a bit warmer and end it a bit warmer too. Highs in the upper 80s will be right around average and feel pretty good thanks to low readings on the muggy meter.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)
Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)

Southwest wind will pick up a bit more by the mid morning and will gusts to 25 mph at times. Nothing too pesky but you’ll likely notice it at times.

Tuesday Wind
Tuesday Wind(WOWT)

We’ll heat it up much more by Wednesday & Thursday with highs easily making it into the 90s with more humidity in play.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

The next threat of storms is in the forecast Thursday evening after 7pm. An isolated strong storm is possible overnight with a low end wind and hail threat.

Severe Threat Thursday
Severe Threat Thursday(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and another injured in a Dodge Street crash
Woman, 44, killed in Dodge Street crash Sunday night; other driver facing homicide charge
The victims in a fatal crash on 132nd and West Center Road have been identified
Two killed in late-night crash in southwest Omaha
Douglas County reports first case of monkeypox
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
Missing Lincoln man
Update: Endangered Missing Advisory canceled for Nebraska man

Latest News

Monday Evening Forecast
David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Pleasant this evening, heating up this week
Monday's Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Comfortable start to a quickly warming week
Monday's Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Cool start, heating up through the week
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Cool start to a pleasant Sunday