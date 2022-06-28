Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer today before 90s return by midweek

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll start the day a bit warmer and end it a bit warmer too. Highs in the upper 80s will be right around average and feel pretty good thanks to low readings on the muggy meter.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Muggy Meter (WOWT)

Southwest wind will pick up a bit more by the mid morning and will gusts to 25 mph at times. Nothing too pesky but you’ll likely notice it at times.

Tuesday Wind (WOWT)

We’ll heat it up much more by Wednesday & Thursday with highs easily making it into the 90s with more humidity in play.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The next threat of storms is in the forecast Thursday evening after 7pm. An isolated strong storm is possible overnight with a low end wind and hail threat.

Severe Threat Thursday (WOWT)

