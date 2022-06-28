New mixed-use development breaks ground in Papillion

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Papillion residents are in for a massive change.

Construction on a new development will shake up the landscape of the community by creating a new town center.

“This is probably one of the most important intersections in the county,” said Andrew Rainbolt, Grow Sarpy Executive Director.

The northwest corner of Highway 370 and 84th Street has always been farmland. Now, that’s all about to change.

“The tower district is going to be true mixed-use so the focus on this was to appeal to all income levels,” said Jesse Calabretto, Tower District developer.

The project is called the Tower District and will feature homes, townhomes, apartments, and businesses.

New development breaks ground in Papillion (PHOTO: Colliers)

Something Andrew Rainbolt, the executive director of Grow Sarpy says is crucial for the community.

“Sarpy County is the fastest-growing county in the state. We grew at 20% last decade and so the demand for housing is probably more than we can meet right now or what we are meeting and with that housing people want to live, work and play in the same tight space so we have to create a place for that to happen.”

Developers say it could take up to a decade for the multi-million dollar project to be complete.

But once it’s done, developers say it will be a hub for the entire community.

“What you’ll see here is eventually you will have Christmas tree lighting, you’ll have parades through here, you’ll have farmers markets and what you get with that is all the activities throughout the year and it makes people want to live here,” said Calabretto.

The names of businesses moving to the tower district haven’t been announced just yet but developers say they are talking with restaurants and a grocer.

