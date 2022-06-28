Advertisement

Nebraska man arrested for allegedly trying to meet with 14-year-old girl

By Jacob Comer
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested after law enforcement says he tried to meet with a 14-year-old girl for a sexual encounter.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, 22-year-old Hector Tercero of Roca was arrested Monday. NSP says he used social media to talk with and arrange to meet what he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.

The person Tercero was allegedly talking to was actually an NSP investigator posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Tercero allegedly showed up to the planned meeting in Grand Island and was arrested without incident for child enticement.

