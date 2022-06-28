Advertisement

Marijuana use linked to higher risk of emergencies, study says

A new study finds smoking marijuana comes with higher risk of emergencies.
A new study finds smoking marijuana comes with higher risk of emergencies.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New research shines a light on the potential dangers of smoking marijuana.

The use of recreational marijuana appears to be linked to an increased risk of hospitalization, according to a study from the University of Toronto.

Researchers say people who smoke marijuana are 22% more likely to go to the emergency room or need some sort of medical attention.

The findings published Monday in the BMJ Open Respiratory Research are based on health records for more than 30,000 residents of Canada during a six-year span.

The study says marijuana smokers often have higher toxins in their blood and urine compared to those who do not partake.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and another injured in a Dodge Street crash
Woman, 44, killed in Dodge Street crash Sunday night; other driver facing homicide charge
The victims in a fatal crash on 132nd and West Center Road have been identified
Two killed in late-night crash in southwest Omaha
Douglas County reports first case of monkeypox
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
City of Omaha takes action to slow drivers down along popular street

Latest News

Average Ukrainians are getting ready to join the front lines.
Americans are training Ukrainians to be soldiers
Rescuers were searching through the charred rubble of a shopping mall for more victims of a...
France’s Macron says Russia can’t win in Ukraine after strike on mall
The accused Josef S. covers his face as he sits at the court room in Brandenburg, Germany, on...
Germany: former Nazi guard, 101, sentenced for aiding concentration camp killings
The Amtrak derailment happened about 100 miles north of Kansas City.
Deadly train derailment being investigated
Cassidy Hutchinson, a top former aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, is seen...
Jan. 6 panel to hear from top aide in Trump’s White House