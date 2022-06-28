Advertisement

LPD: Woman loses $40,000 to scammer pretending to be famous actor on Instagram

(Pixabay)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said a woman lost $40,000 to a scammer she thought was a famous actor messaging her on Instagram.

On Monday, LPD said officers were contacted about a fraud case in which a 40-year-old woman explained she was contacted by a man via Instagram who said he was actor Henry Cavill.

According to police, the woman explained she and the man sent messages to each other for some time and he told her that he sent a briefcase with $10 million and diamonds.

LPD said the scammer told the woman the briefcase wasn’t being delivered because it was held up by customs and she should give him her bank information to purchase bitcoin to send to the customs agent.

Investigators said the woman lost $40,000 to the scammer.

LPD said to be cautious and suspicious of anyone who asks for your bank information. Investigators suggest contacting your bank to see if a request is legitimate.

How to Spot a Scam

The Better Business Bureau has a number of ways to protect your personal information and money from scammers pretending to be your friend on social media.

  • Be wary of online messages. Sometimes friends share things without checking them out first. Online accounts can be compromised. Take a closer look before sharing, applying, or donating.
  • Press for details. Ask strategic questions without giving any personal information to confirm you are actually talking to someone you know. If your “friend” can’t give you straight answers, leave the conversation, block them and then change your account settings as well password.
  • Check your friends list. If you’ve received a friend request from someone you think is already a friend, check your friends list to see if this could be a duplicate, fake account.
  • Report suspicious activity. Report scammers and impersonations to help protect real friends and family from a scam. Reduce the risk of having your profile impersonated by tightening up privacy settings and hiding your Friends list.

