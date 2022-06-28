Advertisement

Lincoln Children’s Zoo welcomes baby giant anteater

By Bryan Shawver
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At nearly one-month-old, a giant anteater is the latest animal to debut at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

Lancaster, named after the county in which the zoo resides, was born to mother, Maisy, May 29.

The zoo said both mom and pup are healthy and thriving.

Due to their young age, zoo staff said it’s too early to determine the sex of the pup.

Starting Tuesday, June 28, Lancaster and Maisy will be on display for visitors from 10 a.m. to noon daily.

Giant anteaters are listed as Vulnerable on the International Union Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, meaning they face a high risk of extinction in the wild.

“With the continued decrease in population of giant anteaters, this birth is incredibly important for animal conservation efforts,” said Evan Killeen, Lincoln Children’s Zoo CEO. “Our Zoo team has worked hard to ensure the health and safety of mom and pup and they’ve done an amazing job. Maisy has a great maternal instinct and has been taking great care of her new pup. We’re excited for everyone to meet Lancaster.”

Lancaster, a nearly one-month-old giant anteater has been announced at the Lincoln Children's...
Lancaster, a nearly one-month-old giant anteater has been announced at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.(Lincoln Children's Zoo)
Lancaster, a nearly one-month-old giant anteater has been announced at the Lincoln Children's...
Lancaster, a nearly one-month-old giant anteater has been announced at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.(Lincoln Children's Zoo)
Lancaster, a nearly one-month-old giant anteater has been announced at the Lincoln Children's...
Lancaster, a nearly one-month-old giant anteater has been announced at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.(Lincoln Children's Zoo)
Lancaster, a nearly one-month-old giant anteater has been announced at the Lincoln Children's...
Lancaster, a nearly one-month-old giant anteater has been announced at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.(Lincoln Children's Zoo)
Lancaster, a nearly one-month-old giant anteater has been announced at the Lincoln Children's...
Lancaster, a nearly one-month-old giant anteater has been announced at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.(Lincoln Children's Zoo)
Lancaster, a nearly one-month-old giant anteater has been announced at the Lincoln Children's...
Lancaster, a nearly one-month-old giant anteater has been announced at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.(Lincoln Children's Zoo)
Lancaster, a nearly one-month-old giant anteater has been announced at the Lincoln Children's...
Lancaster, a nearly one-month-old giant anteater has been announced at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.(Lincoln Children's Zoo)
Lancaster, a nearly one-month-old giant anteater has been announced at the Lincoln Children's...
Lancaster, a nearly one-month-old giant anteater has been announced at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.(Lincoln Children's Zoo)
Lancaster, a nearly one-month-old giant anteater has been announced at the Lincoln Children's...
Lancaster, a nearly one-month-old giant anteater has been announced at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.(Lincoln Children's Zoo)
Lancaster, a nearly one-month-old giant anteater has been announced at the Lincoln Children's...
Lancaster, a nearly one-month-old giant anteater has been announced at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.(Lincoln Children's Zoo)
Lancaster, a nearly one-month-old giant anteater has been announced at the Lincoln Children's...
Lancaster, a nearly one-month-old giant anteater has been announced at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.(Lincoln Children's Zoo)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and another injured in a Dodge Street crash
Woman killed in Dodge Street crash Sunday night; other driver facing homicide charge
The victims in a fatal crash on 132nd and West Center Road have been identified
Two killed in late-night crash in southwest Omaha
Douglas County reports first case of monkeypox
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
City of Omaha takes action to slow drivers down along popular street

Latest News

Nebraska man arrested for allegedly trying to meet with 14-year-old girl
An Amtrak train lies derailed after the train hit a truck at a crossing, Monday, June 27, 2022,...
4th person has died following Missouri Amtrak derailment
Grand Island Beef Heist
Grand Island police working huge meat theft case
LPD: Woman loses $40,000 to scammer pretending to be famous actor on Instagram
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it removed 30 cats and kittens from a home in Pocahontas...
30 cats, kittens rescued from ‘feces-filled home’ in Pocahontas County