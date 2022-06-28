Law enforcement gathers to remember Saunders County deputy
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Law enforcement in Saunders County and from across the region gathered Tuesday to remember the life of a long-time deputy.
Tuesday was the funeral and procession for Deputy Jeff Hermanson who died last week of a medical issue while on duty.
The 45-year-old deputy started with Saunders County part-time in 2001 and became a full-time deputy six years later.
Hermanson had been a K-9 handler for the office.
Tuesday’s procession ended in Cedar Bluffs where Hermanson lived.
