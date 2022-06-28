Advertisement

Law enforcement gathers to remember Saunders County deputy

Saunders County Deputy Jeff Hermanson
Saunders County Deputy Jeff Hermanson(PHOTO: Saunders County Sheriff's Office NE Facebook page)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Law enforcement in Saunders County and from across the region gathered Tuesday to remember the life of a long-time deputy.

Tuesday was the funeral and procession for Deputy Jeff Hermanson who died last week of a medical issue while on duty.

The 45-year-old deputy started with Saunders County part-time in 2001 and became a full-time deputy six years later.

Hermanson had been a K-9 handler for the office.

Tuesday’s procession ended in Cedar Bluffs where Hermanson lived.

