Law enforcement gathers to remember Saunders County deputy

SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Law enforcement in Saunders County and from across the region gathered Tuesday to remember the life of a long-time deputy.

Tuesday was the funeral and procession for Deputy Jeff Hermanson who died last week of a medical issue while on duty.

The 45-year-old deputy started with Saunders County part-time in 2001 and became a full-time deputy six years later.

Hermanson had been a K-9 handler for the office.

Tuesday’s procession ended in Cedar Bluffs where Hermanson lived.

