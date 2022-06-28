Advertisement

Early morning Bellevue fire results in minor injuries

Firefighters say two adults were treated at the scene for minor burns after an early morning fire in Bellevue Tuesday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters battled an early morning house fire in Bellevue Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the area of Calhoun Street near Freeman Park shortly before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday for a house fire.

According to firefighters, heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the front corner of the house.

Four adults and two children managed to get out. Two adults were treated at the scene for minor burns.

Significant damage was reported inside.

No one was seriously injured.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and another injured in a Dodge Street crash
Woman killed in Dodge Street crash Sunday night; other driver facing homicide charge
The victims in a fatal crash on 132nd and West Center Road have been identified
Two killed in late-night crash in southwest Omaha
Douglas County reports first case of monkeypox
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
City of Omaha takes action to slow drivers down along popular street

Latest News

Nebraska eye specialists urge using safety glasses during fireworks season
Saunders County Deputy Jeff Hermanson
Law enforcement gathers to remember Saunders County deputy
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Saving strategies change as inflation continues climb
Warming into the 90s Wednesday