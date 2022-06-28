Early morning Bellevue fire results in minor injuries

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters battled an early morning house fire in Bellevue Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the area of Calhoun Street near Freeman Park shortly before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday for a house fire.

According to firefighters, heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the front corner of the house.

Four adults and two children managed to get out. Two adults were treated at the scene for minor burns.

Significant damage was reported inside.

No one was seriously injured.

