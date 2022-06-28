David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warming into the 90s Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another cool start across the metro this morning, but things are starting to heat up this afternoon. Temperatures warmed into the upper 80s around the metro, with a few 90s in northeastern Nebraska. Thankfully, humidity levels remain on the low side for this time of year, helping things to feel a little more comfortable. A strong southwest breeze also helping to keep things feeling a little cooler. That wind will die down this evening, with light winds overnight. Temperatures cool back into the 70s by 10pm, with overnight lows in the middle 60s.

More Summer heat is expected on Wednesday, along with a slight increase in humidity. Temperatures start in the 60s, but we quickly warm into the 80s by the lunch hour. Highs should reach the low to middle 90s around the metro. While humidity levels will increase slightly, it will still be low enough it won’t have a huge impact on heat index readings. That said, it could feel as warm and 96 at times by the late afternoon.

Hot and humid conditions are expected on Thursday. Highs once again top out in the middle 90s, but with increasing humidity, the heat index could top out near 100 degrees. The bulk of Thursday will be dry, but we are tracking a chance for some scattered storms as early as the late evening hours. Spotty storms are more likely overnight into early Friday. The clouds and early showers help to drop temperatures back into the 80s for Friday afternoon.

Warming conditions and more humidity is expected for the holiday weekend. And isolated afternoon storm is possible both Saturday and Sunday, though most of the weekend will be dry. We’ll see a slightly better chance for storms Sunday night into early Monday. At this time, it does appear that Monday evening should be dry around the metro, but spotty storm chances will continue into at least Tuesday.

