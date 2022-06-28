Cyberattack affects Nebraska unemployment filings

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Labor said Tuesday afternoon that the NEworks online vendor had experienced a cyberattack, forcing access to online unemployment claims systems to be taken offline.

NDOL said in a news release that it expects the site will be down for at least the next two days. The site has been down since Sunday, a department spokeswoman told 6 News on Tuesday.

This was the screen many on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, saw when trying to access the state's NEworks website. The Nebraska Department of Labor said later that day that a cyberattack had forced its online unemployment claims system to be taken offline. (WOWT / NDOL)

A cyberattack on Geographic Solutions Inc. required it to shut down its state labor exchange, according to a news release from NDOL. Nebraska’s site is not the online one affected by the outage, the spokeswoman said.

“Once the vendor gets the system back online, claimants have until Saturday, July 2 to file weekly unemployment claims and log reemployment activities for last week. Claimants always have from Sunday to Saturday to file a claim for the previous week and record reemployment activities. They also have until Saturday, July 2 to complete reemployment activities for the current week. They are not required to use NEworks to complete the reemployment activities. We will issue further information to customers as we learn more details on the outage, as well as instructions as needed.”

“GSI is working around the clock to restore access to its systems as soon as possible,” the NDOL release states, noting that the company said there was no evidence that any user data had been compromised.

The outage at NEworks.nebraska.gov is not expected to prevent claimants from receiving unemployment insurance benefits, NDOL said in the release.

“For NEworks users who filed weekly certifications prior to the system outage but have not yet received payment, NDOL will prioritize ensuring that payments are issued promptly once the NEworks website is back online,” the release states. “For users who have not yet filed a weekly certification, NDOL will issue further instructions once access to the NEworks site has been restored to ensure all eligible users have an opportunity to file claims.”

