30 cats, kittens rescued from ‘feces-filled home’ in Pocahontas County

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it removed 30 cats and kittens from a home in Pocahontas County.

The ARL said the cats and kittens were left in a hot, filthy house, without food or water. The home did not have electricity during a time when temperatures were in the upper 80′s and 90′s.

The team said when they arrived, the smell of urine hit them immediately. They said they found feces, urine and trash covered floors, stairs and even countertops. They also found the floor of a closet area covered in an inch thick layer of feces.

“Many of the cats and kittens are thin, with ear mites, ear infections, fleas and skin infections,” the ARL said in a news release. “Two mama cats were nursing litters of kittens only a couple of weeks old. There is no way they would have survived much longer in the heat and filth, without any food or water. All remain under the care of the ARL’s Miracle Medical Team.”

An investigation into this case remains ongoing. The ARL is accepting donations to help take care of the cats and kittens.

