Advertisement

Two killed in late-night crash in southwest Omaha

The victims in a fatal crash on 132nd and West Center Road have been identified
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a late-night two-vehicle crash that left both drivers dead.

Osvaldo Evangelista, 30, and Deborah Gustafson, 26, were killed in a crash that happened at about 11 p.m. Sunday near 132nd Street and West Center Road.

Police said in a release Monday morning that Evangelista was a yellow Chevy Cobalt west on Center “at a high rate of speed” when the car hit a southbound silver Volkswagen Golf driven by Gustafson.

Both drivers were declared dead at the scene.

OPD is still investigating the crash.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak and Producer Chris Dachille contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire damaged two homes and killed a cat
Omaha house fire damages two homes, kills pet
Man sentenced for sexually assaulting child dies in Nebraska prison
One arrested after overnight Omaha chase ends in wreck
Hundreds in Omaha protest Supreme Court abortion ruling
Crews respond to fire at Omaha apartment complex

Latest News

One person was killed and another injured in a Dodge Street crash
One killed, another injured in 76th and Dodge crash
A person was struck by a stray bullet in Omaha
Person hit by stray bullet in Omaha
The victims in a fatal crash on 132nd and West Center Road have been identified
Overnight Omaha crash kills 2, victims identified
Local artists are using NFTs
Omaha artists enter the NFT world
A person was struck by a stray bullet in Omaha
Omaha Police investigating shooting near downtown