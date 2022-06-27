Two killed in late-night crash in southwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a late-night two-vehicle crash that left both drivers dead.

Osvaldo Evangelista, 30, and Deborah Gustafson, 26, were killed in a crash that happened at about 11 p.m. Sunday near 132nd Street and West Center Road.

Police said in a release Monday morning that Evangelista was a yellow Chevy Cobalt west on Center “at a high rate of speed” when the car hit a southbound silver Volkswagen Golf driven by Gustafson.

Both drivers were declared dead at the scene.

OPD is still investigating the crash.

—

Digital Director Gina Dvorak and Producer Chris Dachille contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.