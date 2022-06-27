Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Comfortable start to a quickly warming week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It will be a cool morning with temperatures in the 50s to start the day and the week. That cool air will get a chance to warm up rather quickly today thanks lack of humidity! Highs in the mid 80s should feel pretty comfortable for us all!

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

That will be enjoyable because the muggy meter will be rather low all day. Enjoy it because humidity will return as the week goes along.

Muggy Meter (WOWT)

It will be warmer Tuesday and back up into the hot range Wednesday with highs returning to the 90s rather quickly.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Rain and storm chances start to increase Thursday afternoon and evening with more likely Friday and again Saturday morning. Keep an eye on the forecast later on this week for more details.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.