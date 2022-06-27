Omaha prepares for fireworks season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The city of Omaha is in the blocks getting ready for the start of the July fourth fireworks sales tomorrow but there are other cities in the metro that are already running at full speed.

People in Omaha who didn’t want to wait to buy fireworks didn’t have to travel far to find some for sale.

River City Fireworks in Council Bluffs has been selling fireworks since the 13th of June giving them about a week’s head start and an advantage over firework tents in Omaha.

“It does you know we get to put more out, people get to price match a little bit with us first, you know they come we have more time to prepare and get everything ready,” said Dawson Troutner, River City Fireworks.

Over in Omaha the Omaha Community Playhouse is just now getting its tent set up on Saddle Creek Road. They can’t start sales until Tuesday and they’re hoping to use fireworks to bounce back after dealing with the effects of COVID.

“We lost quite a bit of money during that time everything is kind of up and running right now but a large part of the proceeds goes to help all the programming, the kid’s program bringing the caravan theatre everything it’s much needed,” said Erin Egan, Omaha Community Playhouse.

The playhouse has quite a few volunteers to help unload the truck to get ready to sell fireworks.

Over in Council Bluffs, the River City Fireworks guys, like many businesses across the country are having a tough time finding help.

“It’s harder to find them just like in any other field out there, it’s been tough. With the heat and everything to you know it’s not the most pleasurable job to have for a couple of weeks,” said Terry Troutner, River City Fireworks.

And just like everything else, you might have to pay a little bit more to light up the night sky.

“These last few years they’ve went up every year just like with everything this year prices are up but we’ve tried our best to maintain the lowest prices possible.”

Luther Jones enjoys the peace and quiet as he waters his lawn but at night it’s a different story around here.

“Just pop pop pop pop pop, so you get it mixed up with guns, bullets you never know you just duck, but it’s not too bad right now, another week I give it another week,” said Jones.

Most likely the fireworks that Luther hears didn’t come from Omaha, sales don’t start here until Tuesday.

Soon firework sales will be going on, on both sides of the river and that means Luther’s dog will be staying in the house.

“She used to stay out a little while catch a little breeze but no no she hears that boom boom boom, she gone,” said Jones.

People in Omaha can shoot off fireworks starting Saturday, July 2nd from Monday, July 4th from noon to 11 pm daily.

Omaha Police will have officers dedicated to firework complaints during the firework season. Anyone in violation could face fines from $300 up to $500.

