Omaha Police: One dead, one hurt in Dodge Street crash Sunday night
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police told 6 News that vehicle speed and alcohol use were factors in a Sunday night crash on Dodge Street that left one person dead and another seriously injured.
Police were working to identify the victim.
OPD said the crash happened just before 9 p.m. near 76th and Dodge streets. One of the cars caught fire.
OPD at the scene said the driver of the other vehicle was suspected of driving under the influence; the passenger in that vehicle was transported to the hospital, but did not have life-threatening injuries.
Crash investigators had both lanes of Dodge Street shut down for several hours after the crash.
