Omaha Police: One dead, one hurt in Dodge Street crash Sunday night

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police told 6 News that vehicle speed and alcohol use were factors in a Sunday night crash on Dodge Street that left one person dead and another seriously injured.

Police were working to identify the victim.

OPD said the crash happened just before 9 p.m. near 76th and Dodge streets. One of the cars caught fire.

OPD at the scene said the driver of the other vehicle was suspected of driving under the influence; the passenger in that vehicle was transported to the hospital, but did not have life-threatening injuries.

Crash investigators had both lanes of Dodge Street shut down for several hours after the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

