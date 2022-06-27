Omaha Police investigating shooting near downtown

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said Monday morning that they were looking into a shooting incident that happened overnight.

Officers responding to a call at 1:14 a.m. Monday near 12th and Cass streets found a 19-year-old man who had been shot, according to an OPD news release.

“Witnesses said the gunfire came from a dark-colored extended cab pickup,” the OPD news release states.

As the investigation continues, police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or submit a tip online at omahacrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

