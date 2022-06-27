Advertisement

Omaha Police investigating shooting near downtown

A person was struck by a stray bullet in Omaha
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said Monday morning that they were looking into a shooting incident that happened overnight.

Officers responding to a call at 1:14 a.m. Monday near 12th and Cass streets found a 19-year-old man who had been shot, according to an OPD news release.

“Witnesses said the gunfire came from a dark-colored extended cab pickup,” the OPD news release states.

As the investigation continues, police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or submit a tip online at omahacrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire damaged two homes and killed a cat
Omaha house fire damages two homes, kills pet
Man sentenced for sexually assaulting child dies in Nebraska prison
One arrested after overnight Omaha chase ends in wreck
Hundreds in Omaha protest Supreme Court abortion ruling
Crews respond to fire at Omaha apartment complex

Latest News

One person was killed and another injured in a Dodge Street crash
One killed, another injured in 76th and Dodge crash
A person was struck by a stray bullet in Omaha
Person hit by stray bullet in Omaha
The victims in a fatal crash on 132nd and West Center Road have been identified
Overnight Omaha crash kills 2, victims identified
Local artists are using NFTs
Omaha artists enter the NFT world