Advertisement

Omaha inmate missing from corrections facility after fire exit alarm set off

Semaj Ross
Semaj Ross(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - State corrections officials reported Monday that an inmate was missing from its Omaha facility.

Semaj Ross, 44, activated a fire exit alarm when he walked out of Community Corrections Center – Omaha overnight, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He also removed his electronic monitoring device, which staff recovered from East Locust Road.

Authorities described Ross as a 6-foot, 230-pound black man, with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Ross had a tentative release date of Jan. 5, 2025. He began his eight-year, four-month sentence on March 31, 2015, following his conviction for his third shoplifting offense as well as burglary and criminal possession of “a financial transition device.”

The state’s community correction centers are the lowest custody levels and least-restrictive facilities, allowing inmates to — with approval — participate in work-related activities and attend school and religious services.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire damaged two homes and killed a cat
Omaha house fire damages two homes, kills pet
Man sentenced for sexually assaulting child dies in Nebraska prison
One arrested after overnight Omaha chase ends in wreck
Hundreds in Omaha protest Supreme Court abortion ruling
Crews respond to fire at Omaha apartment complex

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Northwest Omaha intersection closed Monday to repair knocked down signal pole
Douglas County reports first case of monkeypox
Thousands of dollars worth of meat were stolen this weekend in Grand Island.
Grand Island police working huge meat theft case