Omaha inmate missing from corrections facility after fire exit alarm set off

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - State corrections officials reported Monday that an inmate was missing from its Omaha facility.

Semaj Ross, 44, activated a fire exit alarm when he walked out of Community Corrections Center – Omaha overnight, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He also removed his electronic monitoring device, which staff recovered from East Locust Road.

Authorities described Ross as a 6-foot, 230-pound black man, with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Ross had a tentative release date of Jan. 5, 2025. He began his eight-year, four-month sentence on March 31, 2015, following his conviction for his third shoplifting offense as well as burglary and criminal possession of “a financial transition device.”

The state’s community correction centers are the lowest custody levels and least-restrictive facilities, allowing inmates to — with approval — participate in work-related activities and attend school and religious services.

