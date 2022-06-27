Advertisement

No injuries reported, house fire in Omaha under investigation

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews are wrapping up at a house fire Monday.

Omaha Fire on the scene tells 6 News along 40th Street between Chicago and Cass Street that the fire started in the back of the house around 3:30 p.m.

Officials reported the cause of the fire is by smoking materials.

People were home at the time but got out safely. Officials say the people in the home are displaced because of the fire.

According to the release, there is a total estimated dollar loss of $49,000.

