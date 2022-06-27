Monday June 27 COVID-19 update: Omaha-metro hospitalizations continue to increase

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you.

Sarpy/Cass data snapshot

The following information is from data posted Monday on the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard and website.

DEATHS: The Sarpy/Cass Health Department dashboard shows the death toll there stands at 332 people.

The dashboard does not provide any information about their age ranges or pre-existing conditions.

CASES: The health department reports that there are currently 594 active cases of COVID-19 in Sarpy County, up from 531 reported about a week ago; and 59 in Cass County, up 11 from about a week ago.

The health department added 692 cases in Sarpy County in the past week, bringing the pandemic total there to 51,693 cases. In the same timeframe, 65 cases were added to Cass County’s total, bringing the current pandemic total there to 6,232 cases.

Of the health district’s active cases, most are in their 20s, 30s, and 50s: 105 cases in their 20s, 107 in their 30s, and 105 in their 50s. There are also 58 active cases among youth ages 14 and younger, up from 46 about a week ago, with 33 of those active pediatric cases among children ages 4 or younger — the age group most recently approved for COVID-19 vaccination.

POSITIVITY RATE: The health department reported a test positivity rate of 25.6% as of Saturday, up from an adjusted 21.7% a week ago. A month ago it was 15.9%; about two months ago, it was 4.8%. The lab ran 335 tests in the week ending Saturday, compared to 317 the week prior.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: The Sarpy/Cass Health Department’s hospital data is provided by Douglas County, according to its dashboard. That information is available in the Douglas County update below.

VACCINATIONS: The health department reported no change in the vaccination rate among residents: 66.7% now in Sarpy County, and 62.1% in Cass County as of Monday.

Three Rivers data snapshot

Three Rivers Public Health Department COVID-19 dashboard updates its data on Mondays. The health district covers Dodge, Saunders, and Washington counties.

DEATHS: Three Rivers is still reporting 221 COVID-19 deaths to date.

The dashboard does not provide any detailed information about deaths or pre-existing conditions.

CASES: 3RPHD data on Tuesday indicated 86 cases had been confirmed in the past week, down from 157 cases reported the week prior. The health department did not have data on the locations of those cases.

The health district has reported 19,153 people infected with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

3RPHD also reported the seven-day rolling average at 15.6 cases per 100,000 people this week, up from an average of 9.2 cases a week ago.

POSITIVITY RATE: Recent data reports show a spike in positivity in Dodge and Saunders counties.

As of June 12, 3RPHD was reporting a positivity rate among Dodge County residents of 18.95%, up from an adjusted 8.1% a week earlier. About a month earlier, the rate was 4.9%. The dashboard showed 133 tests were conducted in Dodge County during the week of June 12.

In Saunders County, 3RPHD reported a positivity rate of 15.1% as of June 12, up from an adjusted 8.7% a week earlier. About a month earlier, the rate was 6.6%. The dashboard showed 28 tests were conducted in the county during the week of June 12.

In the same timeframe, the positivity rate among Washington County residents was 13.2% on June 12, down from an adjusted 17.7% a week earlier. About a month earlier, the rate was 10%. The dashboard showed 46 tests were conducted in the county during the week of June 12.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: The health district’s hospital data is provided by Douglas County, according to its dashboard. The latest update can be found below.

VACCINATIONS: 3RPHD was reporting similar vaccination rates this week as last week. Dodge County was reporting a 65.3% vaccination rate among residents ages 5 and older, 60.4% for Saunders County, and 61.6% for Washington County as of Monday. That amounts to 60.75% of all Dodge County residents, 58% of all Saunders County residents, and 59.7% of all Washington County residents.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department has been reporting COVID-19 data twice weekly, issuing updated stats on Mondays and Thursdays.

DEATHS: The local pandemic death toll stands at 1,134 people, according to DCHD.

CASES: DCHD reported Monday that 586 new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed since Thursday. The latest cases bring the local pandemic total to 156,891 cases.

The number of reinfections in the last seven days is 127 cases.

The Douglas County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard showed the seven-day total number of cases per 100,000 people stands at 189.7 cases, the same as reported Friday.

DCHD’s dashboard showed positivity was at 21.5% as of Saturday, up from 17% the week prior.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: As of late Sunday, area hospitals were caring for 114 COVID-19 patients, nine more than reported Friday. Of those patients, five were in pediatrics, 16 were adult patients in ICUs — twice as many as reported last week — and five patients were on ventilators.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: Area hospital capacity fluctuates according to staffing levels. As of late Sunday, hospitals were 84% full with 214 beds available, up from 194 reported Friday. Area ICUs were 84% full with 47 beds available, up from 39 reported last week. Pediatric ICUs were 87% full with 17 beds available, up from 12 reported Friday.

VACCINATIONS: Local vaccination numbers have not changed since last week. To date, 66.6% of all Douglas County residents are vaccinated. Of youth ages 5-11, 38.8% are vaccinated; 68.3% of county youth ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated. DCHD is also reporting that 57.7% of those eligible, fully vaccinated residents ages 12 and older, have received their third shot or booster vaccination.

Lincoln-Lancaster County update

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Monday reported it had confirmed 139 more cases over the weekend, bringing the community total there to 73,716 cases.

The local COVID-19 death toll stands at 442 people.

LLCHD reported county hospitals were caring for 29 COVID-19 patients, two fewer than reported Friday; no patients were on a ventilator.

To date, the vaccination rate in that community is 67.8%, with 129,436 booster doses administered.

Spread the word! Our first vaccine clinic for children aged 6 months to 4 years old will be TOMORROW, June 28 from 12:30 to 4:00 pm at the health department, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave, Fremont. We will then have our normal clinic for everyone 5 and older from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. pic.twitter.com/ZlZPQYPKtv — Three Rivers Public Health (@threerivers_ph) June 27, 2022

In need of a COVID-19 test? We have FREE tests available at over 40 sites in our three counties, including our health department. Find the site nearest you at the link: https://t.co/g97DLoPwne pic.twitter.com/Z01tkyKhbb — Three Rivers Public Health (@threerivers_ph) June 27, 2022

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy , 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

ViaRx , 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Below is a list of the Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for this week, including child vaccination clinics at area schools. All clinics are open to the public for any approved shot in the vaccination series as indicated below. Those planning to get a booster shot should bring their vaccination card.

TUESDAY

Noon-6:30 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st St. – All vaccines available for all ages

FRIDAY

9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st St. – All vaccines available for all ages

About Text Nebraska

The Douglas County Health Department is encouraging residents who test positive for COVID-19 to cooperate with Text Nebraska in order to help prevent further spread of the virus.

If you are age 19 or older, have recently tested positive for COVID-19, and provided a cell number when registering for your test, you will likely receive a text message from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services phone number 1-844-774-7604 that prompts you to take a survey. Adding that number to your phone’s directory will assure that your phone or provider doesn’t mark it as a spam call.

“It is not spam and is safe to respond,” DCHD said in a Thursday news release, noting that the survey is completely digital and doesn’t require you to speak with anyone.

“Text Nebraska is the next step in contact tracing, and this is where you can help,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said in the release. “Your response is needed as the number of cases makes it impossible for our staff to keep up with the demand.”

Did you take an at-home test? Self-report your at-home test result Fill out the Douglas County Health Department form to assist with virus activity data and contact tracing.

Report home test results

Douglas County Health Department on Monday urged residents to report the results of their home COVID-19 tests to them online at douglascountyhealth.com.

“Look for the blue box labeled ‘Report A COVID-19 Home Test,’ then follow the instructions,” the health department requests.

In-home appointments

DCHD is helping those homebound to get vaccinated, scheduling in-home appointments for all three adult vaccination varieties, for any shot in the series.

To arrange this, call the DCHD information helpline at 402-444-3400.

OneWorld child vaccination clinics

OneWorld offers COVID-19 vaccinations at the following clinics:

OneWorld also offers children’s COVID-19 vaccinations at school health centers:

Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis; or you can call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment.

Children’s Hospital

Children’s Hospital is planning to offer dedicated COVID-19 vaccination clinics for about a month, starting by Thursday, Nov. 11 — or sooner, if they are supplied the doses before that.

5-7 p.m. Thursdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

After Saturday, Dec. 11, pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations will be available by appointment at any Children’s Hospital location.

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations are available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can obtain COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters at the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m. weekdays. Appointments can also be scheduled online.

Sarpy/Cass health district

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has scheduled vaccination clinics for all COVID-19 vaccine doses, including pediatric doses, at its offices, located at 701 Olson Drive in Papillion:

Tuesdays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesdays: 1-4:30 p.m.

The health department offers the first and second doses of Pfizer and Modern vaccines, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses, and booster doses of all three vaccines.

To make an appointment, call 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.

Pottawattamie County

The Pottawattamie County Public Health Department urges residents to take advantage of free drive-through COVID-19 testing at:

Hy-Vee Pharmacy on West Broadway

Nomi Health at 1751 Madison Ave.

Any Walgreens pharmacy location

Free take-home test kits are available at:

All Care Health Center , located at 902 S. Sixth St., in Council Bluffs

Pottawattamie County Public Health Department office, located at 600 S. Fourth St., Suite 100, in Council Bluffs

Walk-ins can receive COVID-19 vaccinations at the health department office at:

4-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Vaccinations are also available from 8 a.m. to noon at the Veterans Affairs Building, located at 623 Sixth Ave. in Council Bluffs.

Three Rivers health district

Three Rivers Public Health Department is giving out boosters to those in certain risk categories who have had Pfizer vaccinations. It is also working with area businesses and schools to provide plan more COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The health department has the necessary forms posted on their website, for minors and adults, for those who would like to fill them out ahead of their visit.

3RPHD’s regular clinic hours:

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers clinic at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont, is open for walk-ins from 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays.

In Saunders County, the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo, located at 1320 E. 31st St., is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

Those who are home-bound or require special accommodations but need a COVID-19 test or vaccine can contact the health district at 402-704-2245 to make arrangements.

Off-line help

METHODIST HEALTH INFORMATION: The vaccine is available at most Methodist Physicians Clinic locations. Appointments for the vaccine are recommended and can be made by calling 402-354-CARE.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process and to get assistance with signing up for a vaccination appointment.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Iowans who need help to find a vaccine appointment can call 211 for assistance or 1-800-244-7431. Older or home-bound Iowans can contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209. For multilingual assistance, call 1-877-558-2609.

NATIONAL HOTLINE: To check vaccine availability in your community, call the national COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-232-0233.

Resource links

Where to get a test: Douglas County

Vaccine sign-up: Douglas County | Sarpy/Cass | Three Rivers | Nebraska

Vaccinations at hospitals: Nebraska Medicine | Methodist Health System | Children’s Hospital

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Hy-Vee | Walmart | Sam’s Club | Baker’s | Kohll’s | CVS | Kubat

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Douglas County clinics | Nebraska || Iowa | Pottawattamie County | Mills County | Fremont County

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Bryan Health | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

COVID-19 risk dials: Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.