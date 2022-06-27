Advertisement

La Vista Police: Several car break-ins reported at sports field parking lots

(Gray tv)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - La Vista Police are asking people to be vigilant after recent break-ins.

According to Chief Bob Lausten, there have been several reports of car break-ins at ball field parking lots, including at the La Vista Sports Complex.

The break-ins have been reported over the past week, according to La Vista Police.

Police recommend keeping vehicles locked and making sure personal items aren’t visible in your car.

La Vista Police also ask people to call 911 if they see a person lurking in a ball field lot for no apparent reason.

