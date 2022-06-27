Advertisement

Grand Island police working huge meat theft case

Thousands of dollars worth of meat were stolen this weekend in Grand Island.
Thousands of dollars worth of meat were stolen this weekend in Grand Island.(Gray)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Three semi-trailers full of meat products were stolen this weekend in Grand Island and the thefts may be part of a nationwide trend.

Grand Island Police said that between Friday and Sunday, two stolen semi-tractors were used to steal three semi-trailers full of meat. The tractors and trailers were reported stolen from Midwest Express on east Highway 30 and another location at 1515 East Fourth Street.

The Nebraska State Patrol found the two tractors and two of the trailers outside Grand Island city limits. The trailers were empty. One of the tractors was found Sunday in Lancaster County. The third trailer, which reportedly contains $232,666 dollars worth of beef from JBS Swift, was still missing as of Monday morning.

Grand Island police said the thefts are similar to those reported in Schuyler and Omaha recently. Police believe it may be related to a nationwide pattern of bulk meat thefts.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire damaged two homes and killed a cat
Omaha house fire damages two homes, kills pet
Man sentenced for sexually assaulting child dies in Nebraska prison
One arrested after overnight Omaha chase ends in wreck
Hundreds in Omaha protest Supreme Court abortion ruling
Crews respond to fire at Omaha apartment complex

Latest News

Semaj Ross
Omaha inmate missing from corrections facility after fire exit alarm set off
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Northwest Omaha intersection closed Monday to repair knocked down signal pole
Douglas County reports first case of monkeypox