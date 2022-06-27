Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Nebraska man

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol issued an alert Monday morning to help find a man last seen in Lincoln.

Leon Vermillion is 74 years old. He was last seen at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 7500 San Mateo Lane. He was driving a red 2019 Chevrolet K1500 with Nebraska plates UYB-475.

He was wearing a blue and white plaid short sleeve shirt, a beige hat, and jeans.

Vermillion suffers from dementia and may not have his medication with him. He is 6′1″ and weighs 145 pounds. If you see him call 911.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.