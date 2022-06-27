Advertisement

Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Nebraska man

Missing Lincoln man
Missing Lincoln man(Lundgren, Stacie | WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol issued an alert Monday morning to help find a man last seen in Lincoln.

Leon Vermillion is 74 years old. He was last seen at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 7500 San Mateo Lane. He was driving a red 2019 Chevrolet K1500 with Nebraska plates UYB-475.

He was wearing a blue and white plaid short sleeve shirt, a beige hat, and jeans.

Vermillion suffers from dementia and may not have his medication with him. He is 6′1″ and weighs 145 pounds. If you see him call 911.

