Election 2022: Nebraska legislators to face off Tuesday in special election

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday will be a rarity when it comes to Nebraska elections.

There hasn’t been a special election for a congressional seat in 71 years.

The District One seat for the U.S. House of Representatives is open after Jeff Fortenberry resigned after a jury found him guilty of lying to the FBI.

As Fortenberry hears his sentence tomorrow in Los Angeles, Nebraska voters will be heading to the polls to pick someone to replace him.

State Sen. Mike Flood says his top priority - if elected to serve out the remainder of Fortenberry’s term - is to help Nebraskans suffering from high gas and grocery prices

State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks says she believes the election is all about Nebraskans’ right to privacy after the Supreme Court struck down abortion rights.

“Clearly this is an effort to make women 2nd class citizens,’ Brooks said. “And we have the first opportunity in the country to stand up and say, ‘No, this is going too far and too fast and doesn’t protect women’s rights.’”

Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks believes the Supreme Court will go after birth control and same-sex marriage next.

She says now is the time for Nebraskans to take a stand on privacy rights, especially considering the governor’s plan to call a special session to pass a total ban on abortion in the state.

“I’ve very concerned he does have the votes,” Brooks said.

Gov. Pete Ricketts traveled the congressional district with Pansing Brooks’ opponent, State Sen. Mike Flood.

“Mike Flood is a pro-life candidate. What I’ve always respected about Mike is he’s a valued fighter for the unborn.”

Republican Mike Flood met with voters in Papillion on this special election eve. He’s trying to hold on to a congressional seat that hasn’t been held by a Democrat since the 1960′s

“The change I’m fighting for is to put the brakes on big government spending in Washington,” Flood said. “To bring down prices and let people keep more of the money they earn.”

Both candidates acknowledge the uncertainty of whether Nebraskans will turn out in big numbers to vote in a summer election.

What’s also unusual is that no matter who wins on Tuesday, Patty Pansing Brooks and Mike Flood will face each other again for the same seat in November.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The boundaries for district one don’t include Douglas County.

