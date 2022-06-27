Destination Iowa awards $6,000,000 to Field of Dreams TV series

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The state of Iowa is receiving $100 million dollars through the federal American Rescue Plan act in order to bolster Iowa’s community and attract visitors and new residents to the state.

The effort named “Destination Iowa” will provide new opportunities to create and invest in attractions that will raise Iowa’s profile, welcome out-of-state travelers, and increase visitor spending while accelerating tourism’s recovery. It will also spur local economies and contribute to efforts to recruit new members of Iowa’s workforce.

On Tuesday, Destination Iowa announced $16.5 million in its first round of spending would be spent, $6 million of which were awarded to the Field of Dreams television series.

Universal Television LLC was awarded the funds for development of the series in the state. Filming will be based in several Iowa counties including Polk, Mahaska, Boone, and Clinton. Plans include set construction of a ball field and refurbishment of a farmhouse in Polk City. Filming is scheduled to begin in 2022.

Produce Iowa group says there is an open call for paid extras in the Peacock series. Filming is planned to take place from September to early October, organizers say. For more information about applying for a role, click here.

Siouxland Regional Trail System($7 million), Polk County Conservation($2.5 million), and Dallas County Conservation($1 million) were awarded the remaining first-round funds.

