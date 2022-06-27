David’s Evening Forecast - Cool start, heating up through the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday started on a cool note with morning lows dipping into the 50s. Plenty of sun, cooler conditions and low humidity made for a fantastic afternoon. Temperatures warmed back to around 80 degrees, but that is several degrees below average for late June. We’ll hold in the upper 70s to around 80 through 7pm, but we’ll quickly drop into the 60s by 10pm. Another cool night is expected, with overnight lows once again in the middle 50s.

Sunday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

We get another fantastic June day on Monday, with cool morning temperatures and low humidity. Afternoon highs climb a few degrees from what we saw today, topping out near 85 in Omaha. While slightly warmer, the low humidity should still make for a great afternoon.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

Temperatures continue to warm through the week, with more summer like humidity returning as well. Highs climb to around 90 by Tuesday. We warm into the middle 90s for Wednesday and Thursday. A few spotty storms are possible Thursday night or Friday night, helping to drop temperatures back into the 80s for the upcoming weekend.

Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

