David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Pleasant this evening, heating up this week

By David Koeller
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunshine and light winds made for another very nice day across the Omaha metro. Temperatures were a little warmer than what we saw yesterday, reaching the middle 80s around town. Low humidity levels will still make things feel very comfortable for the evening hours. Temperatures should hold in the low 80s through 7pm before dipping into the 70s. Overnight will not be quite as cool as the last couple days, but we should still drop to around 60 which is below average for this time of year.

Tuesday's Forecast
Tuesday's Forecast(WOWT)

The warming trend continues on Tuesday. Sunny skies will help to heat us up into the middle 80s by the lunch hour, with afternoon highs closer to 90 degrees. Humidity levels should still be on the lower side, so the heat index should not be a major concern. We continue to heat up on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs climbing into the middle 90s both days. Humidity levels will be climbing, so the heat index could approach 100 degrees by Thursday afternoon.

Heat Index Next 3 Days
Heat Index Next 3 Days(WOWT)

The forecast is largely dry through at least Thursday afternoon, however a weak front may be enough to trigger a few scattered storms Thursday evening or overnight. That front will hang out in the region through the holiday weekend, keeping rain chances going. While no one day appears to be a washout at this time, there will be storm chances nearby each afternoon beginning Friday, and lasting through at least Monday.

