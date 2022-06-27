Advertisement

Crews respond to fire at Omaha apartment complex

By Jacob Comer
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to an apartment fire at 1:02 p.m. near 156th and Q Street.

Crews saw heavy smoke when they arrived. A second alarm was then dispatched. The fire was extinguished after a short time.

No injuries were reported.

The fire caused roughly $100,000 in damages.

Omaha Fire says the fire started due to improperly discarded smoking materials.

This was the second of two fires Omaha Fire responded to around 1 p.m. Sunday.

