Crews respond to fire at Omaha apartment complex
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex Sunday afternoon.
According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to an apartment fire at 1:02 p.m. near 156th and Q Street.
Crews saw heavy smoke when they arrived. A second alarm was then dispatched. The fire was extinguished after a short time.
No injuries were reported.
The fire caused roughly $100,000 in damages.
Omaha Fire says the fire started due to improperly discarded smoking materials.
This was the second of two fires Omaha Fire responded to around 1 p.m. Sunday.
