Council Bluffs receives $500k grant from EPA

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The spot of an old neighborhood eyesore is one step closer to seeing some productive use.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency chose Council Bluffs to receive $500,000 as part of the Brownfields Cleanup Grant.

One year ago, the old Reliance Battery Manufacturing Company on 22nd Ave was torn down. The factory hadn’t been used in over 30 years.

“It was an old battery manufacturer and the lead residuals that come out of that process permeate into the soil. So not only was there a building here until a year ago, it’s a building with substantial ground contamination, in the middle of a neighborhood,” said Mayor Matt Walsh.

This new funding the city received will now go towards removing asbestos and any other hazardous material from the soil, so it can be used for future development.

These EPA grants are supported by President Biden’s bi-partisan Infrastructure Law.

“That’s really what it’s all about. It’s about building the community. It’s about taking land that has potential blight and be able to make a really positive use out of it,” said DeAndre Singletary, EPA Region 7′s Land, Chemical & Redevelopment Division Director.

Securing this grant was no easy task; the application process is very competitive. The city was denied last year. Council Bluffs is only one of 265 communities selected to receive money under the Brownfields Program.

After the contaminated soil is removed and the clean dirt is brought in, the city plans to build housing to go along with the neighborhood.

