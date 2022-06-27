Advertisement

City of Omaha takes action to slow drivers down along popular street

The City of Omaha is taking action to slow down drivers along a busy road in Elkhorn.
By Laura Sambol
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha is taking action to slow down drivers along a busy road in Elkhorn.

Electronic signs are now up along Skyline Drive between Harney and Pacific after neighbors complained that it was turning into a dangerous speedway.

Resident John Mackenzie says drivers speed down the road all the time. His breaking point happened a few weeks ago after a driver crashed into several mailboxes.

Mackenzie said, “On a Sunday morning I was going out to get the paper, and Skyline was just strewn with debris and my mailbox was about 25 yards from where it was before, what was left of it.” He said, “My neighbors had 6x6 poles for their mailboxes and they were completely sheared off.”

Mackenzie then contacted his city councilman, Brinker Harding, who took action.

Mackenzie said, “Two weeks later the signs were up so it was really nice that the city was so responsive.”

Most neighbors are thrilled the sign went up but some fear it might not be enough.

Resident Abby Anderson said, “I would love to see more. Speedbumps, whatever they could do to slow everything.”

Anderson will not let her three young kids near the street. She said, “They can’t get the mail. I don’t think it is safe.”

6 News crew watched drivers for about 20 minutes. Most slowed down when they got to the sign.

Mackenzie is hopeful the signs will do their job. He said, “I do think this gets their attention. Is it going to solve all the world’s problems? Probably not, but it’s good enough for me.”

