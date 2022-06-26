Advertisement

Two in critical condition after Seacrest Field Parking Lot Shooting

-Lincoln Police Department Investigating Seacrest Field Parking Lot Shooting
-Lincoln Police Department Investigating Seacrest Field Parking Lot Shooting(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the shooting of two people at the Seacrest Field Parking lot that left a 19-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, both from Lincoln, in critical condition.

On Sunday at about 2:30 a.m., LPD officers responded to reports of a shooting in the Seacrest Field Parking lot at 1000 S. 70th St. where they located the man who had been shot. Officers then located the second victim, a woman, in the area of 70th and O Streets after she had left the scene in a vehicle.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

No suspects have been identified at this point in the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lincoln Police Department 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: Omaha family wakes up to shooting
Hundreds in Omaha protest Supreme Court abortion ruling
New data reveals taxpayer migration creates high costs in Nebraska
Omaha emergency rooms affected by street restrictions Saturday
Omaha church gives away 200 gas cards this weekend

Latest News

One arrested after overnight Omaha chase ends in wreck
One person was arrested after a police chase
One arrested after Omaha chase ends in crash
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Cool start to a pleasant Sunday
Cool start to a pleasant Sunday