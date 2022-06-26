Omaha house fire damages two homes, kills pet

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire resulted in the death of a cat and significant damage to two homes Sunday afternoon.

Omaha Fire crews on the scene told 6 News that firefighters responded to a house fire near 76th and Charles Street around 1 p.m. Sunday.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, the fire was on the exterior of a home and had spread to a second house.

Crews requested extra equipment while they were heading to the fire, based on the smoke they could see on the way there.

Firefighters say the bulk of the fire was near a detached garage at one of the homes.

No one was in either home during the fire and no injuries were reported. Firefighters did remove two cats from one house, one of which was dead.

The fire was knocked down within 20 minutes, but significant damage was done to both homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.