Man sentenced for sexually assaulting child dies in Nebraska prison

By Jacob Comer
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary died Saturday.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 91-year-old Clyde Hicks died Saturday while serving his sentence at the penitentiary.

Hicks’ sentence began on Sept. 15, 2016 and he was serving 15-20 years for first-degree sexual assault of a child out of Hall County.

A cause of death has not yet been determined. A grand jury will conduct an investigation.

