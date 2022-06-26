Advertisement

David’s Morning Forecast - Cool start to a pleasant Sunday

By David Koeller
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Morning temperatures around 10 degrees below average this morning, dipping into the 50s around the metro. We’ll see plenty of sunshine this morning, a few clouds drifting by as we head into the afternoon. If you’ve managed to get tickets to today’s College World Series game, the weather is going to cooperate! A bit of a northwest breeze at times, but temperatures very comfortable in the mid to upper 70s and low humidity.

College World Series Forecast
College World Series Forecast(WOWT)

Temperatures around the metro should top out near 78 degrees, also coming in about 10 degrees below average for late June. The low humidity sticks around for the evening and overnight, as temperatures cool back into the 60s by 10pm. Overnight lows dip back into the 50s for one more night.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(WOWT)

Things start to heat back up on Monday with highs in the middle 80s. While warmer, that is actually still a little below average. Temperatures jump back into the upper 80s on Tuesday, and into the 90s by Wednesday and Thursday. The humidity will climb by mid-week as well, typical summer weather settling back in. A few spotty storms are possible Thursday night or Friday night, helping to knock temperatures back into the 80s for the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: Omaha family wakes up to shooting
Hundreds in Omaha protest Supreme Court abortion ruling
New data reveals taxpayer migration creates high costs in Nebraska
Omaha emergency rooms affected by street restrictions Saturday
Omaha church gives away 200 gas cards this weekend

Latest News

Saturday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Cooler and less humid Sunday
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Spotty shower, breezy this afternoon
Friday night severe risk
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Friday night storm chances ahead of a drier weekend
Friday severe threat
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A few Thursday night storms, 6 First Alert Day Friday for severe threat