CWS 2022: Ole Miss takes first game of championship series

Mississippi infielder Tim Elko (25) celebrates his home run with teammates in the third inning...
Mississippi infielder Tim Elko (25) celebrates his home run with teammates in the third inning during the first championship baseball game of the NCAA College World Series against Oklahoma, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)(John Peterson | AP)
By Grace Boyles
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In the program’s first ever CWS championship series appearance, Ole Miss also claimed its first CWS finals win defeating Oklahoma 10-3. The Rebels got off to a hot start, scoring two runs in the first inning.

Oklahoma didn’t get on the board until the bottom of the sixth when Jackson Nicklaus scored on a throwing error and Ole Miss pitcher Mason Nichols walked Tanner Tredaway with the bases loaded. Sooners were down only two runs going into the top of the eighth.

The Rebs plated four runs in the eighth with a two-run shot from TJ McCants, followed by a home run from Calvin Harris, followed by another home run from Justin Bench. It’s the first time a team has hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in the CWS since 1998.

Game two will be played Sunday, June 26th at 2pm CT with a game three being played Monday, June 27th at 6pm CT if necessary.

