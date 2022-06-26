Advertisement

CWS 2022: Ole Miss finishes unlikely run to national championship

Ole Miss fans celebrate
Ole Miss fans celebrate(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ole Miss wins its first national Championship in baseball sweeping the Oklahoma Sooners in two games, the Rebels won game two 4-2.

It was a come from behind effort with three runs in the eighth inning thanks in part to mistakes by the Sooners battery.

This is only the second NCAA team national championship in school history for Ole Miss. The Rebels were one of the last four teams into the field of 64, hard to find anyone outside of Oxford who anticipated a run like this a couple weeks ago. The Rebels only lost one game in the CWS, it was also the only game they lost in the NCAA tournament

