WATCH: Truck strikes protestor in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -At approximately 7:17 pm, a person taking part in a downtown protest near the courthouse was reportedly struck by a truck in the area of 8th Avenue and 2nd Street SE.

Police are investigating the matter. No word at this time on whether it was an intentional act or not.

Preliminary investigations indicate a group of protesters were attempting to legally cross the street in front of the Federal Courthouse when the traffic lights changed, giving right of way to vehicles on 8th Avenue.

Following verbal confrontations between the protestors and a driver, contact was made between a vehicle and one of the pedestrians.

Cedar Rapids Police quickly responded to the scene. The injured pedestrian was interviewed on-scene by CRPD and then taken by private vehicle to a local hospital for evaluation. The driver of the vehicle was also voluntarily interviewed by Cedar Rapids Police.

Cedar Rapids Police are surveying the area to find potential surveillance video of the incident.

Cedar Rapids protest (KCRG)

Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell issued the following statement in response to the incident:

“Cedar Rapids is a city with a diverse population and many viewpoints. Today’s Supreme Court decision is likely to elicit strong opinions. What we must do as a city is come together, especially in times like these. The Cedar Rapids Police Department is conducting a thorough investigation into tonight’s incident. We all have a right to our opinions, but we must act in a peaceful and respectful manner.”

